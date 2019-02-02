Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Returning to bench
Arcidiacono will come off the bench Saturday against the Hornets, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
With Zach LaVine out for one game due to an injured ankle, Arcidiacono was inserted into the starting five. LaVine is back Saturday, however, pushing Arcidiacono back into his usual role off the pine.
More News
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Productive in Wednesday's start•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Will start Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Solid off bench during loss•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Back to bench role•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Starting again Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Plays 39 minutes in victory Saturday•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...