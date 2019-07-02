Arcidiacono will return to the Bulls on a three-year, $9 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As the Bulls dealt with a myriad of injuries last season, Arcidiacono was afforded a larger role than anticipated. He started 32 of his 81 appearances and averaged 6.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 boards across 24.2 minutes. While his role figures to be much smaller in 2019-20 given the additions of Coby White and Tomas Satoransky, the front office clearly values having him on the roster in case of emergency.