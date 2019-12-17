Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Returns to injury report
Arcidiacono is probable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to right elbow discomfort.
Arcidiacono is once again listed on Chicago's injury report with an elbow issue, but the expectation is that he'll be cleared prior to tip. The injury has yet to force him to miss any game action.
