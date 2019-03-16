Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Says he's "good to go"
Arcidiacono (undisclosed) is likely to play in Saturday's game against the Kings, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After missing the second-half of Friday's game with the Clippers, Arcidiacono stated that he's "all good now". While an official designation hasn't been released, based on Arcidiacono's words, he appears to be a good bet to play Saturday.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...