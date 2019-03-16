Arcidiacono (undisclosed) is likely to play in Saturday's game against the Kings, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After missing the second-half of Friday's game with the Clippers, Arcidiacono stated that he's "all good now". While an official designation hasn't been released, based on Arcidiacono's words, he appears to be a good bet to play Saturday.

