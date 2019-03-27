Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Scores 13 points in Tuesday's loss
Arcidiacono accumulated 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Raptors.
Arcidiacono drew the start while the backcourt duo of Kris Dunn (back) and Zach LaVine (thigh) were forced to sit this one out. Given the plethora of injured players on the roster, Arcidiacono is a good bet to earn another start (or at least see heavy minutes) during Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers. Moreover, he could be a consistent contributor across the team's last seven tilts.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...