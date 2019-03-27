Arcidiacono accumulated 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Raptors.

Arcidiacono drew the start while the backcourt duo of Kris Dunn (back) and Zach LaVine (thigh) were forced to sit this one out. Given the plethora of injured players on the roster, Arcidiacono is a good bet to earn another start (or at least see heavy minutes) during Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers. Moreover, he could be a consistent contributor across the team's last seven tilts.