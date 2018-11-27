Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Scores career-high 22 points
Arcidiacono collected 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Spurs.
Arcidiacono poured in a career high scoring total, and did so efficiently. He has dished out at least two dimes in 19 of 20 appearances, and this was also his fifth performance with at least two steals. Arcidiacono has proven willing and able to do the little things while showcasing well-rounded abilities on both ends. He remains a bit too inconsistent overall to trust in standard leagues, but he makes for a fine option in deeper ones.
