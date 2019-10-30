Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Seeing regular minutes off bench
Arcidiacono is averaging 14.8 minutes per game off the bench through the Bulls' first four contests.
Arcidiacono hasn't been much of a fantasy factor, but he's earned a regular role as a reserve guard for coach Jim Boylen. Most recently, the former Villanova standout had five points, three rebounds, two assists and one turnover in Monday's loss to the Knicks.
