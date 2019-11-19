Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Shines off bench in loss
Arcidiacono supplied 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes Monday in the Bulls' 115-101 loss to the Bucks.
With both of the Bulls' backcourt starters (Tomas Satoransky and Zach LaVine) enduring rough nights, coach Jim Boylen handed Arcidiacono more playing time than usual. Arcidiacono showcased some crisp shooting from the outside, but he'll be hard pressed to replicate this sort of performance. He exceeded 20 minutes just once in his other 13 appearances prior to Monday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...