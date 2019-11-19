Arcidiacono supplied 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes Monday in the Bulls' 115-101 loss to the Bucks.

With both of the Bulls' backcourt starters (Tomas Satoransky and Zach LaVine) enduring rough nights, coach Jim Boylen handed Arcidiacono more playing time than usual. Arcidiacono showcased some crisp shooting from the outside, but he'll be hard pressed to replicate this sort of performance. He exceeded 20 minutes just once in his other 13 appearances prior to Monday.