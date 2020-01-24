Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Should play Friday
Arcidiacono is probable for Friday's game against Sacramento due to right elbow discomfort.
Arcidiacono has been a frequent flyer on the injury report of late, though he hasn't missed any action as a result of his elbow issue. Expect the guard to be cleared prior to tipoff.
