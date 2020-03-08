Arcidiacono (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Arcidiacono will be sidelined again on account of the sore right Achilles' tendon, which also kept him out of Friday's loss to the Pacers. With both Arcidiacono and Zach LaVine (quadriceps) unavailable, Denzel Valentine and Shaquille Harrison look poised to remain the Bulls' starters at the wing spots, roles that should afford both players 25-plus minutes.