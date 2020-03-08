Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Sidelined again
Arcidiacono (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Arcidiacono will be sidelined again on account of the sore right Achilles' tendon, which also kept him out of Friday's loss to the Pacers. With both Arcidiacono and Zach LaVine (quadriceps) unavailable, Denzel Valentine and Shaquille Harrison look poised to remain the Bulls' starters at the wing spots, roles that should afford both players 25-plus minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Questionable Sunday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Questionable vs. Pacers•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Ties season high in scoring in start•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Starting again Saturday•
-
Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.