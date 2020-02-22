Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Starting again Saturday
Arcidiacono will start for the second straight game Saturday against the Suns.
Arcidiacono started for the first time this season Thursday against the Hornets in the absence of Chandler Hutchison (shoulder). His 28 minutes played represented a season high, though he registered just three points and one assist.
