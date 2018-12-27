Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Starting again Wednesday
Arcidiacono will start Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Arcidiacono will stick in the starting five for at least one more turn with Zach LaVine (ankle) -- who is active for the first time in five games -- still not ready to take on a starter's workload. Over his last five games, Arcidiacono is averaging 8.0 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 30.2 minutes. He should start to see his minutes trend downward as LaVine gets back to full health.
