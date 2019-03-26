Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Starting Tuesday
Arcidiacono will start Tuesday against the Raptors.
Kris Dunn's (back) absence will open up a spot for Arcidiacono. In 28 previous starts this season, he's averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 30.5 minutes.
