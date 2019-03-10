Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Starting vs. Detroit
Arcidiacono will start Sunday's game against Detroit, Bulls radio announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.
With Zach LaVine (knee) being held out for precautionary reasons, the Bulls will go with Arcidiacono at the off-guard with Kris Dunn at point guard. The Villanova product has held down a steady role off the bench for much of the season, and he's averaging 7.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 25.5 minutes per game over his last 10 contests.
