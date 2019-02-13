Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Starting vs. Memphis
Arcidiacono will start at point guard Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
With Kris Dunn (back) out, Arcidiacono will draw his 25th start of the year. In that role, he's averaging 7.4 points, 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 30.5 minutes.
