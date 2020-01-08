Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Still probable
Arcidiacono (elbow) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Arcidiacono has been probable for the last three games but has not seen the court, so it's unclear whether he's simply not in the rotation or if the injury remains problematic. The 25-year-old is unlikely to see significant run, regardless.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...