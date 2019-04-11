Arcidiacono totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal over 30 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Arcidiacono drew the start in Wednesday's season finale, finishing with a strong all-around stat line. He finishes his second season with averages of 6.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game -- all career-high numbers.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...