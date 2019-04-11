Arcidiacono totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal over 30 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Arcidiacono drew the start in Wednesday's season finale, finishing with a strong all-around stat line. He finishes his second season with averages of 6.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game -- all career-high numbers.