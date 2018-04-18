Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Tears up G League, not so much in NBA
Arcidiacono recorded 2.0 points, 1.5 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 24 games played with Chicago during 2017-18.
Besides his Apr. 9 game in which he scored nine points and added four assists, Arcidiacono wasn't much of a factor all year long during his first NBA season. The 23-year-old did though tear up the G League which may lead him in landing a NBA contract eventually. Arcidiacono is free to sign with any team once the NBA season officially concludes, although it won't be surprising if he signs with a G League squad.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....