Arcidiacono recorded 2.0 points, 1.5 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 24 games played with Chicago during 2017-18.

Besides his Apr. 9 game in which he scored nine points and added four assists, Arcidiacono wasn't much of a factor all year long during his first NBA season. The 23-year-old did though tear up the G League which may lead him in landing a NBA contract eventually. Arcidiacono is free to sign with any team once the NBA season officially concludes, although it won't be surprising if he signs with a G League squad.