Arcidiacono was extended a qualifying offer by the Bulls, making him a restricted free agent, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Arcidiacono played on a two-way contract for the Bulls last season, spending the bulk of the year with the team's G-League affiliate. The Bulls are now able to match any offer he receives once free agency opens and they should be able to bring Arcidiacono back for cheap, as long as they don't decide to withdraw the qualifying offer themselves.