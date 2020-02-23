Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Ties season high in scoring in start
Arcidiacono put up 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes Saturday in the Bulls' 112-104 loss to the Suns.
Arcidiacono drew his second straight start at small forward due to all of Kris Dunn (knee), Otto Porter (foot), Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) and Denzel Valentine (hamstring) being unavailable. Porter and Valentine are probably unlikely to play against the Wizards, so the fourth-year pro could be in store for elevated minutes once more. Arcidiacono was able to turn in a useful line Saturday, but his low usage rate makes it tough to depend on him doing much better than this.
