Arcidiacono will open the season as the Bulls' backup point guard, Bulls writer Sean Highkin reports.

The Bulls added Kay Felder over the weekend, but coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday that Felder is not yet up to speed, so he'll lean on Arcidiacono to back up Jerian Grant for the time being while Kris Dunn battles a hand injury. A former standout at Villanova, Arcidiacono is on a two-way contract, meaning he'll likely spend most of the season with the G-League's Windy City Bulls. In accordance with his two-way deal, Arcidiacono can spend 45 days in the NBA, but the clock on that does not begin until Oct. 23.