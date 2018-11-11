Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: To remain in starting lineup
Arcidiacono will remain in the starting lineup Monday against the Mavs, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.
Arcidiacono moved into the starting five Saturday against Cleveland and played 30 minutes, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists. Coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed that he'll stick with the same point guard rotation Monday, featuring Arcidiacono as the primary option, with Shaq Harrison as the backup.
