Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: To start Saturday
Arcidiacono will rejoin the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Arcidiacono will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with the Blazers. He's reached double-figures in his last two games and is averaging 6.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds across 24.3 minutes in 75 appearances this season.
