Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Will play Sunday
Arcidiacono (undisclosed) will play in Sunday's game against the Kings, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Arcidiacono left Friday's game after taking a hard hit and was unable to return. He's averaging 26.4 minutes per game in March, and will look to resume his regular role.
