Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Will play
Arcidiacono (elbow) is available for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
The guard hasn't missed time in nearly a full month, so the Bulls' continuing to place him on the injury report doesn't mean much. He's played 24 and 25 minutes, respectively over the last two games off the bench, totaling 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.
