Arcidiacono will start Monday's game against the Bucks.

With Kris Dunn out, Arcidiacono will move into the starting lineup at point guard and make his second start of the month. In his last start -- Feb. 13 vs. MEM -- Arcidiacono played 34 minutes and finished with two points (1-2 FG), six rebounds and 11 assists.

