Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Will start Wednesday
Arcidiacono will start Wednesday's game against the Heat, Bulls radio voice Chuck Swirsky reports.
The Bulls will be without Zach LaVine (ankle) on Wednesday, so they'll go with Arcidiacono at shooting guard, with Wayne Selden remaining in the lineup at small forward. Both players could see increased minutes, as could Shaq Harrison and Antonio Blakeney.
