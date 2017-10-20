Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Won't be backup point guard Saturday
Arcidiacono will not be the team's backup point guard during Saturday's game against the Spurs, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The rookie may have already lost his job after one game. In five minutes, the only statistic he recorded was one assist. Coach Fred Hoiberg has instead opted to give Kay Felder the job Saturday. Felder finished Thursday's season opener by dropped six points and six assists.
