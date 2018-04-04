Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Drops 21 off bench Tuesday

Kilpatrick scored 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-114 win over the Hornets.

The journeyman has turned into a key member of the Bulls' second unit over the last three games, averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 boards, 2.3 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes over the last three games. Given all the injuries in Chicago's backcourt, it seems likely that Kilpatrick will continue seeing a larger workload than expected over the team's final four games.