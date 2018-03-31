Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Scores 13 points despite poor shooting
Kilpatrick produced 13 points (2-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during a 90-82 win over the Magic on Friday.
Despite struggling with his shot, Kilpatrick had his best game since being acquired by the team. He was able to overcome the poor shooting by getting to the free throw line a season-high eight times. Kilpatrick looks like he's going to try to get plenty of shots up to close out the season, but he's nothing more than low-end streaky scorer.
