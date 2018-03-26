Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Signs multi-year contract with Bulls

Kilpatrick will sign a three-year, $6.2 million contract with the Bulls, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Kilpatrick has spent time with the Nets, Clippers and Bucks this season, but was unable to stick around long-term with any of those organizations. He'll now head to Chicago on what is essentially deal to keep him around for the rest of the 2017-18 season. The Nets then hold team options for the next two years, which means Kilpatrick will have to show some upside for the last few weeks of this season and throughout training camp next year in order to stick on the roster. Look for Kilpatrick to offer depth in the backcourt, especially with the likes of Kris Dunn (toe), Zach LaVine (knee) and Antonio Blakeney (wrist) all out.