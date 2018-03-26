Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Signs multi-year contract with Bulls
Kilpatrick will sign a three-year, $6.2 million contract with the Bulls, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Kilpatrick has spent time with the Nets, Clippers and Bucks this season, but was unable to stick around long-term with any of those organizations. He'll now head to Chicago on what is essentially deal to keep him around for the rest of the 2017-18 season. The Nets then hold team options for the next two years, which means Kilpatrick will have to show some upside for the last few weeks of this season and throughout training camp next year in order to stick on the roster. Look for Kilpatrick to offer depth in the backcourt, especially with the likes of Kris Dunn (toe), Zach LaVine (knee) and Antonio Blakeney (wrist) all out.
More News
-
Sean Kilpatrick: Won't sign with Celtics after all•
-
Celtics' Sean Kilpatrick: To sign 10-day with Celtics•
-
Clippers' Sean Kilpatrick: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Sean Kilpatrick: Will sign second 10-day contract with Clippers•
-
Clippers' Sean Kilpatrick: To sign 10-day deal with Clips•
-
Sean Kilpatrick: Waived by Bucks•
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...