Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Starting season finale

Kilpatrick will start Wednesday's game against Detroit, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.

The 28-year-old journeyman will move into the starting five in place of Justin Holiday as the Bulls play what's ultimately a meaningless game against a fellow non-playoff opponent. Kilpatrick has been productive off the bench of late, averaging 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 made threes over his last five contests.

