Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Strong finish to season
Kilpatrick managed 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 52 games played with the Nets, Clippers, Bucks and Bulls in 2017-18.
Kilpatrick bounced around during his fourth NBA season but found a home with the Bulls late in the year. The 27-year-old finished the season strong as he scored in double-figures in nine of the last 10 games and was arguably the Bulls' best player during the streak. It's up to the Bulls if they want to keep Kilpatrick though, as he has a team option of around $2 million for next year.
More News
-
Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Scores 14 points in start•
-
Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Starting season finale•
-
Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Racks up 20 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Leads team with 24 points Friday•
-
Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Drops 21 off bench Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Scores 13 points despite poor shooting•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....