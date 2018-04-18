Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Strong finish to season

Kilpatrick managed 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 52 games played with the Nets, Clippers, Bucks and Bulls in 2017-18.

Kilpatrick bounced around during his fourth NBA season but found a home with the Bulls late in the year. The 27-year-old finished the season strong as he scored in double-figures in nine of the last 10 games and was arguably the Bulls' best player during the streak. It's up to the Bulls if they want to keep Kilpatrick though, as he has a team option of around $2 million for next year.