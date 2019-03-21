Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: 18 points, four steals in win
Harrison totaled 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and four steals across 39 minutes in the Bulls' win over the Wizards on Wednesday.
Harrison had a big game playing in the starting lineup in Wednesday's win. He scored his second-most points of the season while recording four steals for the second straight game. Playing in place of the injured Otto Porter (shoulder), Harrison has been effective and may see more playing time with the Bulls eliminated from the playoffs.
