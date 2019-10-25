Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Absent from injury report
Harrison (hamstring) is no longer on the injury report for Friday's game against Memphis.
Harrison will be available to make his season debut after recovering from a left hamstring strain. He's not expected to see much run off the bench this year, however, and he appears to be on the outside of the rotation looking in.
