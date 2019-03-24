Harrison totaled six points (2-9 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal over 39 minutes in the Bulls' loss to the Jazz on Saturday.

Harrison got another start in Saturday's loss, pacing the Bulls in minutes in a blowout loss. Although he scored only six points, he still had a productive game with solid rebounding and defensive stats. Expect Harrison to continue to see heavy minutes over the rest of the season.