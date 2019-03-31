Harrison compiled 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 loss to the Raptors.

Harrison was effective again Saturday, chipping in across the board in the 23-point loss to the Raptors. Harrison has been excellent over the two weeks, making the most of his increased role. He has scored in double-digits in five of his last seven games while adding 45 rebounds, 19 assists, and 16 steals. The Bulls are basically running out a G-League team and Harrison should continue to receive plenty of run down the stretch making him a serviceable 12-team asset.