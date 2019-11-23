Harrison totaled 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 116-108 loss to the Heat.

Harrison made his second straight start for the Bulls, filling in for the injured Chandler Hutchison (shin). He played 23 minutes in the loss but still managed to contribute across the board. Harrison is a much better option than Hutchison and it would make sense for the Bulls to keep him in the starting unit even when Hutchison is cleared to return. If Harrison is playing at least 25 minutes per night, he should be looked at as a standard league asset moving forward.