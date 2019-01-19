Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Available Saturday
Harrison (illness) will be able to play in Saturday's game against the Heat, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Harrison has been dealing with the flu, but appears to be good-to-go Saturday. He's not much of a fantasy factor and is averaging just 5.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 17.6 minutes per game on the season.
