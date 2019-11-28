Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Back to bench
Harrison isn't starting Wednesday's game at Golden State.
Harrison received four straight starts but will head to the bench after totaling only three points, five rebounds and six assists in the last two games. Chandler Hutchinson enters the starting five Wednesday for the Bulls.
