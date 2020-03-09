Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Brings defense in starting role
Harrison contributed six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 36 minutes Sunday in the Bulls' 110-107 loss to the Nets.
After averaging 21.0 points on 63.6 percent shooting from the field the previous two games, Harrison unsurprisingly saw his offense take a step back, but he continued to shine defensively. Harrison has picked up five straight starts with wing players like Zach LaVine (quadriceps), Ryan Arcidiacono (Achilles), Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) and Kris Dunn (knee) all missing action of late, but only LaVine's return will likely represent a major threat to Harrison's fantasy utility in the near future. If LaVine remains out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Harrison should again make for an appealing streaming option for defensive stats.
More News
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Stays hot•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Season-high 17 points•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Starting Saturday•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Reaches double digits in loss•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Scores 13 in 18 minutes•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Sees little action in close game•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...