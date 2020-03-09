Harrison contributed six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 36 minutes Sunday in the Bulls' 110-107 loss to the Nets.

After averaging 21.0 points on 63.6 percent shooting from the field the previous two games, Harrison unsurprisingly saw his offense take a step back, but he continued to shine defensively. Harrison has picked up five straight starts with wing players like Zach LaVine (quadriceps), Ryan Arcidiacono (Achilles), Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) and Kris Dunn (knee) all missing action of late, but only LaVine's return will likely represent a major threat to Harrison's fantasy utility in the near future. If LaVine remains out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Harrison should again make for an appealing streaming option for defensive stats.