Harrison had six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 18 minutes during Saturday's 99-98 victory over Cleveland.

Harrison played 18 minutes off the bench Saturday, finishing with just six points but adding three steals. He has a knack of collecting defensive stats with regularity and given the Bulls current situation, could be in line for a role off the bench moving forward. Cameron Payne was out of the rotation for this one and until Kris Dunn returns, Harrison is worth keeping an eye on in deeper formats.