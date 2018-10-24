Harrison, according to coach Fred Hoiberg, "could get an opportunity" during Wednesday's contest against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Kris Dunn (knee) out for about a month and Cameron Payne underwhelming as a starter, coach Hoiberg seems to be interested in exploring other options at the position. With the Suns last season, Harrison averaged 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 16.7 minutes.