Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Dealing with flu
Harrison has the flu and did not practice Friday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports. His status for Satuday's game against the Heat is in question.
The point guard is feeling under the weather and may not be able to participate in the Bulls' game Saturday. If he misses the contest, Ryan Arcidiacono, Wayne Selden and Antonio Blakeney could see more run.
