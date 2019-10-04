Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Doesn't practice Friday
Harrison (hamstring) did not practice Friday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Harrison's hamstring issue continues to keep him out of practice. He should be considered questionable for Monday's preseason matchup against Milwaukee.
