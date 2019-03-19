Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Draws sport start Monday
Harrison will draw the start Monday against the Suns, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
With Otto Porter out, Harrison will slide in and join the starters. Harrison is averaging 24.0 minutes over his last four games, and could see an even larger role with the starters. Harrison should see an increased role for the duration of Porter's absence.
More News
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Team-high seven assists Sunday•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Swipes three steals in Friday's win•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Rare double-digit scoring night•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Plays 17 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Available Saturday•
-
Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Dealing with flu•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.