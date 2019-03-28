Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Drops 21 points Wednesday
Harrison contributed 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 118-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Harrison has now started five games for the Bulls, averaging 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.8 steals from the guard spot. His defensive work has certainly helped him earn more time, and the Bulls have minutes to allocate in what is a lost season for the team.
