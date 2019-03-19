Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Has four steals in spot start
Harrison tallied six points (3-9 FG), four steals, three rebounds, and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 116-101 victory over the Suns.
With Otto Porter (shoulder) on the sidelines, Harrison moved into the starting lineup Monday, coming away with four steals in 33 minutes. Those who streamed him in would have loved to have seen more on the offensive end but have to be thrilled with the steal numbers. If Harrison ever manages to carve out a regular 30-minute role, he would certainly have to be considered in standard formats. That seems unlikely at this stage and he will continue to serve as a steals streamer on nights others are injured.
