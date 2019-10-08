Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Idle Tuesday
Harrison (hamstring) failed to practice Tuesday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Harrison remains hampered by a hamstring issue, and he still hasn't been able to return to practice. As a result, there's a slim chance he'll be cleared to play in Wednesday's preseason matchup with New Orleans.
