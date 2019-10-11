Bulls' Shaquille Harrison: Inactive vs. Indiana
Harrison (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Harrison will remain out with a hamstring injury, and his timetable for a return remains unclear. He is yet to return to practicing, suggesting that Harrison is still a ways away from returning to the floor.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.